Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation in the west valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports at about 9:15 a.m. Monday that a man barricaded himself in a home on the 7700 block of Cherry River Drive, near Buffalo and Alta Drives, Metro spokesman Lt. Steve Summers said.

The suspect has multiple felony warrants and a “violent history,” Summers said.

Police initially visited the residence to perform a welfare check on a woman, Summers said. The woman has since left the house and is speaking with detectives.

It is unknown whether the man is armed or has made threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

