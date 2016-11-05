Las Vegas police investigating body found in south valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon in the south valley.

At about 2 p.m., police responded to the 6300 block of Sandpiper Way near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rodgers said.

Metro’s homicide unit is on scene investigating. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

