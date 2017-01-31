Las Vegas police investigating kidnapping in which bound woman was dragged, forced into vehicle

Las Vegas police are investigating a kidnapping Monday in which a woman was forcibly removed from a south valley apartment and “placed or thrown” into a vehicle.

Police were contacted shortly after 10:30 a.m. at a 4201 S. Decatur Blvd. apartment complex, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said. The woman was “only wearing her undergarments” and appeared to be bound and dragged to the vehicle.

The victim was described as a white, 28-year-old woman, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Police do not have a description of the woman’s possible kidnapper, but said the vehicle the woman was forced into was a newer body style, white American-made minivan with a partial Texas plate “CT” on the front and back of the van.

Cordero said it was still to early to say whether the kidnapping was random or the perpetrator knew the victim.

Cordero urged anyone with information to call 911 and not approach the vehicle. While he was unable to confirm whether the suspect was armed, he did consider the suspect dangerous.

The FBI, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Arizona Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are assisting in the investigation.

