Las Vegas police looking for man linked to string of burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglar suspected of involvement in at least 10 burglaries in the west valley.

Since January, detectives identified an increase in burglaries to businesses near the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

One man, who entered the businesses by smashing windows and doors with a large rock, is suspected of committing at least 10 burglaries in the area, police said. Most burglaries have taken place during the overnight and early morning hours.

Police say the man is in his 30s and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs about 170 pounds and has facial hair.

“Businesses and residents are asked to be more alert and call police immediately if they see anything suspicious or receive any alarm notifications,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information about these incidents may call Metro at 702-828-4809 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.