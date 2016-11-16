Las Vegas police looking for man suspected of violently attacking woman in downtown hotel

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man suspected of violently attacking a woman Oct. 17.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said a man violently attacked a woman in the early morning of Oct. 17 in a stairwell of the El Cortez, 600 Fremont St.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6 foot 3 inches to 6 foot 5 inches tall, 210 to 230 pounds, with a muscular build and short or shaved hair, police said. He was wearing casual clothes and a dark hat, police added.

Anyone with information may call the Metro’s sex crimes section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

