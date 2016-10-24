Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police looking for victims of rental home’s hidden cameras

Christopher Rogers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A camera was hidden in a smoke detector in a bathroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A camera hidden inside of a smoke detector in this bathroom was pointed at the shower and toilet areas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police detectives are searching for possible additional victims who may have been secretly recorded while renting a south valley home, the department announced Monday.

Christopher Gregory Rogers, 43, was indicted last week in Clark County District Court on five counts of capturing an image of the private area of another person, a gross misdemeanor. Police said several hidden cameras had been placed throughout Rogers’ home.

Now detectives want to identify potential additional victims. They ask that anyone who rented the home at 7494 Forestdale Court, near Warm Springs and Pecos roads, between October 2015 and January contact detectives with the southeast area patrol investigations section at 702-828-1682.

Police said Rogers had advertised the home on several vacation rental sites, including Airbnb, and was arrested June 7.

