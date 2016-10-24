Las Vegas police looking for victims of rental home’s hidden cameras

Las Vegas police detectives are searching for possible additional victims who may have been secretly recorded while renting a south valley home, the department announced Monday.

Christopher Gregory Rogers, 43, was indicted last week in Clark County District Court on five counts of capturing an image of the private area of another person, a gross misdemeanor. Police said several hidden cameras had been placed throughout Rogers’ home.

Now detectives want to identify potential additional victims. They ask that anyone who rented the home at 7494 Forestdale Court, near Warm Springs and Pecos roads, between October 2015 and January contact detectives with the southeast area patrol investigations section at 702-828-1682.

Police said Rogers had advertised the home on several vacation rental sites, including Airbnb, and was arrested June 7.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.