Las Vegas police officer, hit-and-run suspect hospitalized after traffic stop struggle

A Las Vegas police officer and a suspected hit-and-run driver were hospitalized after a scuffle during a traffic stop Monday morning.

Just before 10:20 a.m., an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop a driver suspected of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street. The driver stepped out of the vehicle during the stop near Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, about three miles from the hit-and-run, and “a struggle ensued,” Lt. Steve Summers said.

Additional responding officers took the suspect into custody. The officer and the driver were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including battery on a police officer, Summers said.

