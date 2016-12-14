Las Vegas police release ‘Star Wars’-themed PSA — VIDEO

Las Vegas police released a “Star Wars”-themed public service announcement on social media Wednesday.

The short video features Metropolitan Police Department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield giving a ticket to a Wookie for speeding in an unregistered vehicle.

“The FORCE is everywhere!” the department said in a Facebook post with the video. “Please keep your landspeeders under the posted limits. LVMPD is always looking out for speeders, distracted drivers, and other violators. Don’t go rogue, and endanger others!”

The video coincides with the latest release from the Star Wars movie franchise Friday.