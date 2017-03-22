Las Vegas police say incident at Summerlin Hospital was ‘false alarm’

An incident Wednesday morning at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center was a “false alarm,” Las Vegas police said.

“At this time the hospital is returning to business as usual,” police said in a statement at about 10:30 a.m.

Police responded in force to reports of a man with a gun at the hospital about 9:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired.

“Officers are working to determine the validity of the reported man with a firearm,” police said in the 10:30 a.m. statement.

The hospital is located on North Town Center Drive.

