Las Vegas police search for man who ran from stolen vehicle in northwest valley

A perimeter is set up in the northwest valley while Las Vegas police look for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police have a perimeter set up near the 8300 block of Deer Springs Way, near Cimarron Road.

Officers came in contact with two stolen vehicles at the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Grand Montecito Parkway about 8 a.m. One of the drivers was taken into custody at the intersection and the other fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said canine units have been called to the scene, and the Imagine School at Mountain View, 6610 Grand Montecito Parkway, is locked down.

Most Clark County schools are not in session today. It is unclear whether Imagine School is holding classes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.