Las Vegas police unveil new Vegas SafeCam program — VIDEO

Residents can now register their home or business security camera systems with Las Vegas police to help detectives identify suspects and collect evidence.

Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts unveiled the Metropolitan Police Department’s new Vegas SafeCam program Thursday morning.

When a crime is committed near a business or in a residential area, detectives have to canvas the neighborhood to search for homes with security systems that might have captured evidence. With the SafeCam database, they can save time and contact residents directly to check surveillance footage.

Roberts said video evidence is now more important than ever to prosecution and arrests.

Metro got the idea for Vegas SafeCam from other police departments in Philadelphia, Buffalo and Salt Lake City that have similar programs.

“We’ve been told that it was a great success, and that’s why we’re rolling it out here,” Roberts said.

The program is voluntary and does not allow Metro to access those security systems without permission from the owner. Residents who have registered for the program can choose to withhold surveillance footage if detectives request it.

Roberts said only police will have access to the database, and he said police would do their best to conceal the identity of home and business owners who provide video evidence.

Residents can register their security systems online under the “community programs” section on Metro’s website.

