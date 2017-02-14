Las Vegas police working barricade after man threatens neighbors with gun

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation involving an armed man in the far northwest valley.

The incident began Monday evening when a man with a gun reportedly threatened neighbors on the 6600 block of Grand Concourse Street, which is in the area of North Shaumber Road, just north of West Centennial Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

No one was injured at the time of the threats, but police believe the man with the gun then retreated inside a residence and refused to exit.

“Police are continuing to talk with the suspect,” Summers said, but as of 10 p.m., the man was still inside.

Surrounding streets including Shaumber Road are closed to traffic as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.