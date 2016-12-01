Las Vegas woman sentenced for trying to frame ex through Facebook

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman who created a phony Facebook profile of her ex-boyfriend to frame the Southern California man for stalking has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Stephani Lawson of Las Vegas was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to perjury and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors say Lawson waged a campaign to get Tyler Parkervest of Irvine, California, arrested last year after the couple broke up.

City News Service says Lawson filed eight police reports alleging Parkervest made Facebook threats to kill her and her daughter and at one point held her in his car at knifepoint.

But prosecutors say Lawson lied about the attack and sent the threats to herself.

Parkervest was arrested four times and charged with stalking, kidnapping, battery and making threats. The charges were dropped last month.