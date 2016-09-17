Posted Updated 

Law enforcement agencies train in Boulder City to respond to child abductions

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse addresses members of the media during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse addresses members of the media during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse is joined by various other law enforcement agencies as he addresses members of the media during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, right, responds to a reporter's question during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, right, speaks with a television reporter during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse addresses members of the media during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse, center, addresses members of the media during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City, Nevada on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City, Nevada on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse listens to a question as he addresses members of the media during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The FBI joined Nevada police agencies this week in Boulder City for the state’s first Child Abduction Rapid Deployment training, which brought the departments together for information-sharing, classroom-like instruction and field training.

On Friday, the agencies invited reporters to watch as they simulated the abduction of a local high school student, held interviews, ran a simulation out of a mobile command vehicle and canvassed a Boulder City neighborhood for information.

“We take missing children seriously,” said Aaron Rouse, new special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office.

Flanked on either side by officers from Las Vegas, Henderson and the Clark County School District, Rouse said interagency communication is crucial to getting abductees home safe.

He also pointed to a tool for parents: the FBI’s Child ID smartphone app, which gives parents an easy-to-use means of preparing the information law enforcement would need in a worst-case scenario.

Available for iPhone and Android devices, the app tracks everything from food allergies to scars. It also stores a photograph of the child, and Rouse said that picture should be updated every six months.

Time is of the essence in child abduction cases, which should be reported to local police departments. They most likely will have the fastest response times, Rouse said.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 

