Lockdown lifted at Las Vegas middle school

A west valley middle school was on lockdown for about an hour Friday as the Metropolitan Police Department searched for a man who took off after a domestic incident.

Police responded to 4273 Ridgeview Dr., near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Flamingo Road, just before noon after reports of a domestic disturbance, police said.

Guinn Middle School was placed on lockdown at 12:26 p.m. while Metro officers searched the area, and the lockdown was lifted at 1:31 p.m., police said.

A man was reported to be threatening a woman with a gun, according to police. When officers arrived, the man took off running. He was believed to be on foot in the neighborhood, but officers did not find him.

