Lockdown lifted at schools in west Las Vegas Valley after search for burglar

Schools are no longer on lockdown in the west Las Vegas Valley, where police were searching for a burglar Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a burglary at an apartment complex at 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., near Rainbow Boulevard, about 9:45 a.m., Metro officer Larry Hadfield said.

Upon arrival, police attempted to make contact with the burglar, who fled the residence, police said.

“At this time, the suspect remains outstanding,” police said in a statement at 11:20 a.m.

Police said Bonanza High School, Warren Elementary School and the College of Southern Nevada were on lockdown as they searched the area. However, CSN spokeswoman K.C. Brekken said the campus was not on lockdown Thursday morning.

