Man armed with sword leads to standoff in southern Las Vegas home

A man with a Samurai sword barricaded himself along with an elderly woman in his home in the south valley early Monday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Crisis negotiators are working to coax him out of his home near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Street, Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man’s father called police about 12:15 a.m.. He, along with the man’s mother and a daughter, safely left the house in the 9000 block of Rusty Creek Street, Gordon said.

A 98-year-old woman was still inside the house as of 4 a.m. Officers were working to evacuate the woman from the house.

Gordon wasn’t sure from where the man got the sword.

Police helped the family members out of the home before he threatened officers.

“The adult son who was armed with a sword came toward the officers with the sword pointed at the officers,” Gordon said.

Officers then began treating the call like a barricade situation, with street closures and a SWAT response. They offered neighbors in about nine or 10 houses the chance to leave their homes and take shelter elsewhere, but nobody accepted, Gordon said. There were no injuries, he said.

