Man arrested after child was brought to Las Vegas Valley hospital with severe injuries

Police have arrested a man after an injured 5-year-old child was brought to a valley hospital Sunday.

The child was brought into University Medical Center’s emergency room with severe injuries and bruising, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Medical staff determined the injuries to be consistent with abuse, Metro said. Detectives determined that the suspect, Deshaun Lewis, was unrelated to the child, but was given temporary guardianship by the mother, Metro said.

Lewis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of child abuse, Metro said.

