Man arrested in fatal northwest Las Vegas crash was racing another vehicle

The man arrested in connection with a crash that killed two men Saturday night was racing another vehicle and driving at more than twice the speed limit, according to his arrest report.

Willie Floyd Wortham, 25, told police he left his brother’s house about 8 p.m. and was headed home after taking four shots of cognac.

Witnesses stated that Wortham was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro and racing a dark-colored pickup truck when a Hyundai Sonata pulled out from the curb near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Smoke Ranch Road. The Camaro struck the Sonata and was “traveling more than double the posted speed limit of 35 mph at the time of the collision,” according to the arrest report.

The men in the Sonata, Robert Roberts, 23, and Jermaine Lovell Asher, 22, died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for funeral costs, and had raised $1,755 as of Tuesday morning. “Our family lost two of the most amazing members to a senseless drunk driving incident,” the fundraising website says.

Wortham was taken to University Medical Center where officers conducted a field sobriety test. The officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and noted that Wortham’s eyes were watery, glassy and bloodshot.

Wortham was arrested on two counts of DUI involving death and two counts of reckless driving involving death.

