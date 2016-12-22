Posted Updated 

Man arrested in North Las Vegas crash that killed three women

Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Allen Lane and Colton Ave in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

North Las Vegas police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three women.

Ernesto Vazquez, 27, the reported driver of the 2001 Cadillac STS involved in Saturday morning’s fatal collision, was booked in absentia as he is still hospitalized with injuries he received in the crash, according to a news release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Vazquez is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, the release said.

