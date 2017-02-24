Man beaten with crowbar inside hotel room; suspect gets away

Las Vegas police said a man was beaten inside his hotel room late Thursday night.

An unknown person broke into the man’s hotel room at Serene Vegas, 455 E. Harmon Ave., and attempted to steal from him about 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said. The attacker battered the victim.

“A crowbar was allegedly used,” Hank said.

Police expected the man to survive his injuries.

Hank said nobody was in custody as of early Friday morning and no attacker description was immediately available.

