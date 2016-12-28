Man carjacked near Smith Center

A man was carjacked late Tuesday about a half-mile west of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The man had been driving his Ford F-150 about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue when police said another man approached the driver’s truck and demanded the vehicle while threatening to kill the driver.

The driver let the suspect take his truck, then called police.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said a trooper spotted the stolen vehicle at about 8:25 p.m. southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 22.

The trooper followed as the suspect fled in the stolen truck, exiting the highway at Jean before speeding southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Seven Magic Mountains.

At about 8:50 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers found the truck abandoned near the Gold Strike, Stuenkel said. As of Tuesday night, the suspect was at large.

The man whose truck was stolen was uninjured.

