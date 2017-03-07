Man faces kidnapping charge after stealing truck with 5-year-old in it

A man was arrested on a kidnapping charge late Monday night after a car with a 5-year-old girl inside was stolen from a truck stop northeast of Las Vegas Sunday.

Kyle Patrick Hanning, 30, was booked into Clark County Detention Center about 11:30 p.m. Monday on counts of first-degree kidnapping of a minor charge and grand larceny of an automobile.

The 5-year-old girl was traveling with her father, a friend and another young child in a Buick Lacrosse. About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they stopped at Love’s Travel Stop, 12501 Apex Great Basin Way, near Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The father, friend and the other child got out of the car at the truck stop, but they left the girl and keys inside. A man stole the Lacrosse with the girl in it, Gordon said.

Nevada Highway Patrol and Metro investigated, but a few hours later they received a call from the girl’s mother. The girl and the car had been returned to her home in Caliente.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the house and found the girl safe and sound.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.