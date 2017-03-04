Man hospitalized after being beaten with bat near southeast Las Vegas Valley bus stop

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was hit several times in the head with a baseball bat Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told police the man was near a bus stop at Flamingo and Sandhill roads about 5:20 p.m. when another man began beating him with what appeared to be an aluminum bat, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The man was struck several times in the head and bleeding when police arrived. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit.

As of 6:15 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

