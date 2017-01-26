Man, juvenile arrested after firing pellet gun at vehicles, into children’s playground

One man and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday after firing a pellet gun at passing vehicles and into a children’s playground in Sunset Park.

The Metropolitan Police Department alerted Clark County Park Police officers at about 8:25 a.m. about two people in black hooded sweatshirts firing a pellet gun in Sunset Park, near South Eastern Avenue and East Sunset Road.

Arriving park officers found a man and a teenage boy with a pellet gun. A Clark County spokesman said two park maintenance workers told police they saw the two firing the gun at passing vehicles on East Sunset Road. They were also seen shooting into the park’s children’s playground.

No injuries were reported; park officers found no victims.

Keonte Carter, 18, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.

