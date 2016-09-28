Posted 

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in western Arizona identified


By DAVE HAWKINS
SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man killed in a Sunday morning shooting in western Arizona has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ranes.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office said the medical examiner determined that the Mohave Valley man died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspected shooter, 58-year-old Steven Whiting, has not been charged; the case remains under investigation.

Whiting told detectives that he shot Ranes, an acquaintance, in self-defense. The sheriff’s office said Whiting said he fired as Ranes demanded money and approached him aggressively after entering Whiting’s home uninvited.

 

