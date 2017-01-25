Man with knife causes temporary closure of Clark County jail entrance

The main entrance to the Clark County Detention Center is temporarily closed following the arrest of a masked man who was armed with a knife.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was entering the jail about 2 p.m. when the man, who was wearing a skeleton mask, pulled out a knife with a small blade. The man held the knife to his stomach and paced for a short time before officers used a stun gun to take him to custody.

Officers cleared visitors out of the main lobby on South Casino Center Boulevard. No one was injured during the incident.

