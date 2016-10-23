Man shot to death in Caesars Palace employee parking garage

Las Vegas police are investigating deadly shooting in the Caesars Palace employee parking garage Friday night.

Metro patrol officers were dispatched to the employee parking garage, near the intersection of Frank Drive and Jay Sarno Way, to investigate reports of a man shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a van parked in the parking garage. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, police said.

As officers arrived, they were directed to the second floor of the parking garage in the area where the suspect was last seen walking. The officers located the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Las Vegas resident Charles Smith, on the second floor and took him into custody, the release said.

The investigation initiated by Metro’s homicide section indicated the shooting took place inside of the van, and that the van had been parked for at least a couple of hours before the incident took place. Smith was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

This is the 138th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

