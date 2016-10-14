Man shot by police after 215 Beltway car chase identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed by police Wednesday night.

Rex Vance Wilson, 50, was shot and killed on the 215 Beltway near North Hualapai Way after a miles-long car chase, which started at the Stratosphere, where police first tried to pull him over. The pursuit weaved up through the Aliante area of North Las Vegas, then cut across to the northwest valley.

During the chase, police believed Wilson was a suspect in a recent string of at least 14 Henderson robberies and a Henderson carjacking, during which a woman’s car was stolen from her driveway at gunpoint. Officers believed Wilson was the suspect because the car he was driving matched the description of the woman’s stolen car.

After Wilson was identified Friday, police could not confirm whether Wilson was the man caught on camera in the carjacking and the handful of the robberies. A press briefing on the shooting, where police are expected to divulge more information, is scheduled Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s office of internal oversight and constitutional policing is still investigating the shooting.

Police will name the officer or officers involved in the shooting late Friday.

