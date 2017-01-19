Man surrenders after barricade incident in northwest Las Vegas

A wanted man was taken into custody and booked on multiple charges after a barricade incident Wednesday night.

The barricade began about 7 p.m. at a home in the northwest valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tyree K. Wright, 36, turned himself into police after his attorney facilitated the surrender, Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said.

Wright was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, sex trafficking of an adult, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.

It is unclear how police were originally notified that the wanted man was at the home at 9051 Echelon Point Drive, police said.

The man may have been wanted in connection with a Friday assault and battery incident near Hoover Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, Rodriguez said.

