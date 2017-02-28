Posted Updated 

Man who died in Sunday crash in Las Vegas was Utah resident

A three-car crash at West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard left one person dead late Sunday night, Feb. 26, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By GABRIELLA BENAVIDEZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The 21-year-old who died Sunday night after a car crash has been identified as Alejandro Jaracuaro of St. George, Utah.

Las Vegas police said Jaracuaro was one of two passengers in a vehicle driven by Cesar Mendoza, 19. Police said Mendoza ran a red light and struck two other vehicles at West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard.

Mendoza was arrested on a DUI charge after the crash. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Jaracuaro and the other passenger were transported to University Medical Center, where Jaracuaro died of his injuries.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.

 