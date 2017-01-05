Metro warns of new scam involving ‘virtual kidnappings’

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning of a nationwide money scheme that recently popped up in the Las Vegas Valley.

The department said the targeted schemes are known as “virtual kidnappings.”

The scheme involves a caller telling a victim that a family member — usually a child — has been kidnapped and that a ransom must be paid. The caller threatens to harm or even kill family members if the ransom isn’t paid.

The caller typically tries to keep the person on the phone until the transaction — usually via wire transfer — is complete to prevent the victim from confirming whether the family member was abducted.

Metro advises anyone targeted to slow the conversation and ask to speak to the alleged kidnap victim. People also should try to contact or locate the family member and call police.

Anyone with informaton about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.