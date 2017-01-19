Metro working two different barricade situations in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are working two separate barricade situations Wednesday night in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first, in the southeast valley, began about 6:15 p.m. Police were called to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Once police arrived, a man suspected of battery domestic violence refused to come out of his apartment.

As of 8:30 p.m. the man hadn’t surrendered. Police said neighboring apartments in the complex had been evacuated and SWAT was on scene.

The second barricade began just before 7 p.m. at a home on the 9000 block of Echelon Point Drive, near North Durango Drive and Deer Springs Way. A wanted man was refusing to come out, and as of 8:30 p.m. SWAT was en route to the home.

No further information was available for either incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

