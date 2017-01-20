Nevada Corrections Department announces 2 inmate deaths

The Nevada Department of Corrections issued a statement Friday announcing two unrelated inmate deaths.

John Moxley, 53, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Moxley had been serving a sentence of 30 years to life for first-degree murder at High Desert State Prison since October of 2005.

Gary Norris, 74, died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s Regional Medical Facility in Carson City on Thursday morning.

Norris began serving a sentence of 288 to 720 months for attempted sexual assault on a victim under 16 in May of 2007.

Authorities were unable to reach Norris’ next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in notifying any family members by contacting the Corrections Department at 775-887-3309.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the causes of both men’s deaths.

