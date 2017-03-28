Nevada prisoner dies at High Desert State Prison

A High Desert State Prison inmate died Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

John Layton Stokes, 56, died about 1:02 p.m. at the prison. He was committed from Elko County in 1991 and was serving a sentence of 156 month to life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, the department said Tuesday.

Stokes was paroled in 2013 but violated the terms of his release and returned to custody Feb. 24, the department said.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine his cause and manner of death.

