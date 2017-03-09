No injuries after juvenile armed with knife detained at west valley charter school

Las Vegas police detained a juvenile armed with a knife Thursday afternoon at a west valley charter school.

Police were called to Odyssey Charter School, 2251 S. Jones Blvd., after reports of a student armed with a knife.

The juvenile was detained by officers as of 3 p.m. No one was injured.

The student was then taken into custody by medical personnel as part of a Legal 2000 hold, police said.

People are placed on a Legal 2000 hold when they are considered to be a possible danger to themselves or others, and they can be held for up to 72 hours for observation.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.