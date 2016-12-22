North Las Vegas fire believed to be arson, ‘suspicious death’ might be linked

North Las Vegas police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death linked to an arson.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire about 1:15 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Princess Avenue. They found a man’s body inside the house while fighting the fire, North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Arson investigators said the fire was set intentionally and there is likely a link between the body and the arson. The link wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning.

Police are waiting for the coroner’s report to determine the cause and manner of death before providing further updates, Cavaricci said.

A call to the fire department wasn’t immediately returned.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.