A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Tuesday morning, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Wilfredo Jimenez, 57, died about 12:40 a.m. at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City.

Jimenez was committed from Clark County on Jan. 29, and was serving one to two years for coercion.

The Carson City sheriff’s office coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Jimenez’s next of kin have been notified.

