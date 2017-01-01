Northwest Las Vegas hospital on lockdown

A hospital in the northwest valley is locked down as Las Vegas police work a barricade situation.

Lt. Carlos Hank with Metropolitan Police Department said hospital personnel were OK, but a subject is believed to be armed at MountainView Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, near North Tenaya Way and West Cheyenne Avenue.

“We have the subject isolated,” Hank said. “No one is at risk at this point.”

MountainView spokeswoman Jennifer McDonnell said she was told a man with a weapon entered the emergency room about 4 a.m. He barricaded himself in the bathroom, she said. The emergency room was evacuated. Patients heading to MountainView are being diverted to other hospitals, she said.

McDonnell reiterated no patients or staff were injured. She said personnel were in the middle of a shift change early Sunday and they were allowed to come and go through a different entrance.

McDonnell said she couldn’t confirm what type of weapon the man might have.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.