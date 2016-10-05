Nye County sheriff’s deputy arrested after barricade situation

A Nye County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Sept. 29 in Round Mountain after a domestic violence incident led to a barricade situation.

About 9:45 p.m., deputies with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Senita Court in Round Mountain for a report of a domestic battery.

“It was reported that Robert Cathcart had been drinking and had committed a battery against his girlfriend and during that altercation had choked her,” according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

Deputies found Cathcart barricaded in the residence with weapons, according to the statement, which indicated he initially refused to leave the residence but later came out and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on $15,000 bail, which he has posted, according to the agency. He is facing charges of domestic battery and obstructing a police officer.

Cathcart, an employee of the office for nine years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Cathcart, 51, resides in Hadley.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.