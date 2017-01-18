Posted 

Officer bit while responding to harassment call in northwest valley

Las Vegas police responded to a man harassing customers at the Rebel gas station at 7100 W. Lake Mead Blvd. early Wednesday morning when one of the officers was bitten by the man.

By DENNIS RUDNER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man bit an officer’s hand during a fight at a Rebel gas station in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to calls that a man was harassing customers at the gas station at 7100 W. Lake Mead Blvd. about 12:15 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

When the officers arrived, the man fought back and bit one officer’s hand.

The officer drove himself to the hospital to get it cleaned, Gordon said.

