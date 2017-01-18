Officer bit while responding to harassment call in northwest valley

A man bit an officer’s hand during a fight at a Rebel gas station in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to calls that a man was harassing customers at the gas station at 7100 W. Lake Mead Blvd. about 12:15 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

When the officers arrived, the man fought back and bit one officer’s hand.

The officer drove himself to the hospital to get it cleaned, Gordon said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.