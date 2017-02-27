Pair charged with torturing, killing cat in Las Vegas

A man and a woman have been charged with the malicious torture and killing of a cat Thursday in Las Vegas.

Immanuel Church, 20, and Denise Eddines, 21, targeted their roommates’ cat, Spunky, because they believed it was possessed by demons, according to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The two engaged in a protracted killing of the animal, stabbing it twice, kicking it against the wall and pouring a mixture of hot sauce and bleach down its throat and into its nose and eyes, the report says.

According to the report, Eddines and Church believed the poisonous cocktail would “rid the cat of its demons.”

The cat’s owners had left the house for a few days because a family member fell ill. During that time, the household’s six cats and two dogs were left in the care of Eddines and Church, the report says.

Church told police that their decision to single out the cat, named Spunky, was “a spiritual thing.” He said Spunky attempted to attack him like “Floyd Mayweather’s last fight,” but he later told police the cat was not an actual threat.

The report also says Eddines and Church pinned the cat to the wall with a sword, leaving it to bleed to death. The cat suffered for 30 to 40 minutes before it died.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 13 in Las Vegas Justice Court. The two defendants are being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.