Person hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the east valley Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 3:30 p.m. at Siegel Suites, 2900 E. Charleston Blvd. near South Mojave Road, Metro officer Danny Cordero said.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find the man shot or a suspect, Cordero said, but the man was later found at University Medical Center in unknown condition. Police weren’t sure as of Thursday afternoon whether he had driven himself to UMC or whether the fire department had taken him there, Cordero said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon, Cordero said.

