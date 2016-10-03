Police arrest stabbing suspect hours after he refused to leave his home

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a barricade situation Monday morning that left one person stabbed and another battered.

The stabbing victim is thought to be the friend of the suspect, Metro said, and the battery victim his girlfriend.

The incident around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard prompted authorities to evacuate the neighboring houses, Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon said.

The stabbing victim suffered a minor injury and is expected to survive, Gordon said. The battered woman’s injuries also are not life-threatening.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said police believe he may have been armed with a high-powered rifle.

Rainbow Road was closed but reopened around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

