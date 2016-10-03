Posted Updated 

Police arrest stabbing suspect hours after he refused to leave his home

A police barricade has been set up near Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Michael Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas SWAT team members at the scene of a standoff near the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Residents near the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard are evacuated as Las Vegas police investigate a barricade situation Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police at the scene of a standoff near the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Residents near the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard are evacuated as Las Vegas police investigate a barricade situation Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ and MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a barricade situation Monday morning that left one person stabbed and another battered.

The stabbing victim is thought to be the friend of the suspect, Metro said, and the battery victim his girlfriend.

The incident around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard prompted authorities to evacuate the neighboring houses, Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon said.

The stabbing victim suffered a minor injury and is expected to survive, Gordon said. The battered woman’s injuries also are not life-threatening.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said police believe he may have been armed with a high-powered rifle.

Rainbow Road was closed but reopened around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

