Police capture 2 suspects after hit-and-run driver crashes into Metro vehicle

Two people were taken into custody Friday morning after a stolen vehicle hit a Las Vegas police car.

Officers were out on a domestic disturbance call in a neighborhood near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive, Lt. Carlos Hank said. That’s when a driver lost control and hit a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle while the officer was taking a report about 2 a.m.

Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said the stolen vehicle came to rest in a front yard, and two male suspects fled the vehicle.

One of the suspects, whose age is unknown, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Drive immediately after the crash, Rodriguez said.

The other suspect, a juvenile, fled and led police on a foot pursuit. After canine and air units arrived at the scene, he was taken into custody near the crash site just before 3:30 a.m., police said.

Hank said no officers were injured. No description of the vehicle that struck the police car was provided.

Review-Journal reporter Lawren Linehan contributed to this story. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.