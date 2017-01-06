Police find boy, 12, with loaded gun at Saville Middle School in Las Vegas

A 12-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to Saville Middle School on Friday morning and was taken into custody after officers received a tip from another student, according to Clark County School District police.

About 9:30 a.m. police arrived at the school located at 101 N. Torrey Pines Drive and recovered a small caliber handgun from the student, district police captain Ken Young said.

The student was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenille Detention Center for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The student didn’t make threats to anyone or display the gun, Young said. There were no injuries.

It is unknown what the tip entailed. “The most important thing is that the kid reported it to us,” Young said.

It was unclear why the student brought the gun to school, who owns the gun or how it came into possession of the student, Young said.

The school day went about normally after the incident, according to police.

No further information was immediately released.

