Police investigate if fight was racially motivated after man uses ‘white power’ phrase

An intoxicated man yelled “white power” after a fight with three black men at a bus stop near Palazzo and Sands Avenue early Monday morning.

The intoxicated man, who police said was Hispanic, approached the three men at the stop about 1:30 a.m. and started fighting them, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Gordon said nobody was seriously hurt, but the intoxicated man said “white power” after the fight. He is in custody, Gordon said.

Police weren’t yet sure if the fight was racially motivated, Gordon said.

Detectives are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.