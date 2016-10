Las Vegas police are investigating a child death in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports that a 7-year-old had died near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the death appears to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

