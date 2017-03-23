Police look for suspect in Spring Valley bathroom attack

A 58-year-old man told police he was attacked while using the bathroom at Spring Valley Community Park late Wednesday night.

He showed up at a Terrible Herbst convenience store, 4075 S. Buffalo Drive, with a cut on the top of his head about 11:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man said he was in the bathroom at the park near West Flamingo Road and Buffalo when a younger man, somewhere between 18 and 25, came inside and attacked him with a 6- or 7-inch pipe.

Gordon said the man was taken to the hospital and was expected to live.

The assailant fled, and was still at large as of early Thursday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.