Police search for hit-and-run driver who crashed into Metro vehicle

A driver hit a Las Vegas police officer’s vehicle before taking off, prompting a search in a west valley neighborhood Friday morning.

Officers were out on a domestic disturbance call, Lt. Carlos Hank said. That’s when a driver lost control and hit a Metro vehicle while the officer was taking a report, Hank said.

He said no officers were injured, but the driver ran from the crash site. No description of the hit-and-run driver’s vehicle was provided.

Police were still looking for the driver as of 3 a.m. Metro had Claim Jumper Drive taped off at Lost Dutchman Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, as of 4:15 a.m.

